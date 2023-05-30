Search icon
Watch: After Rhythm Chanana, another Delhi metro girl goes viral, dances to Garry Sandhu’s song

Netizens react to a viral video of a girl dancing on 'Minna Minna' in Delhi metro.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

Instagram: @somi_sharma01

After the viral video of Delhi metro girl Rhythm Chanana, a new video has surfaced online of a little girl dancing in the metro coach on Garry Sandhu’s ‘Minna Minna’. The passengers in the metro are enjoying watching the little girl dance. 

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Poonam (@somi_sharma01)


The Instagram reel was posted on May 25 by the Instagram handle @somi_sharma01. The video has gained more than 20,000 likes. Many users have reacted to the video. 

The girl was wearing a cute green colour dress with specs and her hair tied up. 

Several users have commented on her reel. One user said “Superb”. Another user comments about the girl’s confidence. Users are calling the girl cute, others are saying “Nazar na lage”. 

