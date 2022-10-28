Delhi: Man rams car over three people following argument in Alipur; arrested | Photo: File

In a road-rage argument in Delhi's Alipur, a man rammed his car over three people. Following a disagreement with the bike rider on Wednesday, the man rammed the automobile, injuring three people. The suspect, identified as Nitin Mann, was taken into custody. The three injured people were afterwards transferred to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The CCTV camera caught the entire incident. In the video clip, it can be seen that the driver of the car and the motorcyclist got into a fight when the car attempted to overtake the rider in a tight lane in a residential area. A few neighbours arrived to mediate the quarrel between the two, but the conflict escalated and resulted in a violent brawl.

Delhi: A car ran over people in Alipur area on Oct 26 following an argument with a bike rider. 3 people injured & admitted to a hospital. Accused driver, Nitin Maan has been arrested, case registered under sec of IPC incl 307 (attempt to murder). Probe on.



Following the dispute, the man got in his car and sped up toward the group of individuals, inflicting injuries. Locals later called the police, who started looking into the situation. At the Alipur police station, a case has been opened under IPC sections 279 (rash driving in a careless manner), 337 (injury by conduct endangering life), and 307 (attempt to murder).

The DCP stated that the three injured individuals had been admitted from Alipur's Nehru Enclave to SRHC Hospital in Narela, where police had obtained their medical and legal reports. According to the officials, of the injured individuals, two have minor wounds and one has a fracture; all of them are in stable condition.

