Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Delhi government revises autorickshaw, taxi fares; list of new rates

Delhi autorickshaw fare: The extra luggage charge has been increased from Rs 7.5 to Rs 10.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 07:54 PM IST

Delhi government revises autorickshaw, taxi fares; list of new rates
Delhi (File)

The AAP government has increased the autorickshaw and taxi rates in Delhi. The decision was announced on Friday. 

The government in a notification said that the autorickshaw fare for the initial 1.5 km has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30. 

The per kilometer rate has been increased from Rs 9.5 to Rs 11. The night charge has been kept the same at 25 percent. 

The waiting charge has been kept unchanged at 0.75 per minute (less than 1 kilometer covered in 10 minutes). 

The extra luggage charge has been increased from Rs 7.5 to Rs 10. 

For taxis, the meter down charges (initial one kilometer) has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 40 for both AC and non-AC vehicles.

Also read: The dirty picture: Delhi among highest waste generators in India, Maharashtra & UP top list

The per kilometer charge has been increased from Rs 14 to Rs 17 for non-AC taxis, and from Rs 16 to Rs 20 for AC taxis.

Night charges have been kept the same.

The waiting charges are Rs 1 per minute after 15 minutes of initial waiting.

The extra luggage charge has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 15.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Stray dogs in India: Five facts about them you should know
What are four different types of headaches? Know what causes them
Navratri 2022: Take inspiration from your favourite celebs for the festive season
Meet Shahneel Gill, gorgeous sister of Star Indian batsman Shubman Gill
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Rubina Dilaik look stunning in glamorous outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband assaulted in home invasion
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.