Delhi government revises autorickshaw, taxi fares; list of new rates

Delhi (File)

The AAP government has increased the autorickshaw and taxi rates in Delhi. The decision was announced on Friday.

The government in a notification said that the autorickshaw fare for the initial 1.5 km has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30.

The per kilometer rate has been increased from Rs 9.5 to Rs 11. The night charge has been kept the same at 25 percent.

The waiting charge has been kept unchanged at 0.75 per minute (less than 1 kilometer covered in 10 minutes).

The extra luggage charge has been increased from Rs 7.5 to Rs 10.

For taxis, the meter down charges (initial one kilometer) has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 40 for both AC and non-AC vehicles.

The per kilometer charge has been increased from Rs 14 to Rs 17 for non-AC taxis, and from Rs 16 to Rs 20 for AC taxis.

Night charges have been kept the same.

The waiting charges are Rs 1 per minute after 15 minutes of initial waiting.

The extra luggage charge has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 15.