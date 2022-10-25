Delhi: Post-Diwali pollution in capital lowest in 5 years, says AAP Minister Gopal Rai (file photo: Zee Media Bureau)

A day after Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said that the capital recorded 30 per cent less pollution after the festival of lights as compared to last year, adding that the city recorded its best air quality for the day in the last five years.

The air quality index (AQI) stood at 323 on Tuesday (the day after Diwali) as compared to 462 last year, he said. "People of Delhi were very thoughtful on Diwali this year and I want to thank them. Today, the pollution level is the lowest in five years," Rai told reporters on Tuesday. He also launched 150 mobile anti-smog guns, saying they will be deployed at 40 spots across the capital where air pollution is high.

धूल प्रदूषण को कम करने के लिए आज से पूरे दिल्ली में 150 मोबाइल एन्टी स्मॉग गन की शुरुआत pic.twitter.com/di1RIh8Kp9 — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) October 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Opposition BJP and Congress have hit out at the AAP government, alleging it had failed to implement the firecracker ban on Diwali to curb pollution in Delhi.

READ | SKM calls for marches to 'Raj Bhavan' across India on Nov 26 to mark 2nd anniversary of farmers' protest

The Delhi government had in September announced a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1, 2023, including on Diwali, a practice it has been following for the last two years.

The Delhi government had in September announced a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1, 2023, including on Diwali, a practice it has been following for the last two years.