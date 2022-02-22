Delhi Covid-19 curbs to be relaxed amid decline in cases? DDMA to take call on February 25

Amid the significant decline in Covid-19 cases across the nation, many states have decided to lift the rigorous restrictions imposed during the peak of the third wave of the pandemic. It is likely that the government of Delhi will also follow a similar suit.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is expected to chair a meeting on February 25 to review the Covid-19 situation in the national capital, and it is likely that it decides to further relax the Covid-19 restrictions in Delhi amid the decline in cases.

The last meeting of the DDMA was conducted on February 4, after which certain Covid-19 curbs in Delhi were relaxed. The gyms and spas in Delhi were allowed to reopen after several months. Amid a further decline in the Covid-19 cases, it is likely that the current restrictions will be relaxed.

This comes as the Covid-19 cases in Delhi have reached a record low. The national capital recorded a total of 360 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, with four deaths. The Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi dropped below one percent for the first time in over a year.

Earlier, the DDMA had decided to lift the weekend lockdown and reopen the gyms and spas in the city. The restaurants and eateries have also been reopened for dine-in with a reduced capacity, and the capacity in weddings and funerals has also been relaxed.

The night curfew timings had also been relaxed by one hour. It is likely that after the DDMA meeting on February 25, the night curfew in Delhi will be lifted altogether. Many business owners had earlier urged the Delhi government to completely lift the Covid-19 curbs as it was impacting the economy.

Currently, the shops in Delhi are allowed to remain open till 8, while the night curfew comes into place from 11 pm. Business owners have argued that this is affecting trade as the loading and transportation of goods is taking a major hit.