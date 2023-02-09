Search icon
Delhi: Catering staffer beaten to death over food in Rohini; probe underway

At 12.58 am Thursday, Prashant Vihar Police Station got a call reporting a fight behind Sawariyan Tent near Japanese Park in Sector-12 of Rohini.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 03:28 PM IST

A catering staffer was allegedly beaten to death by two people who were part of the DJ’s team over dinner plates during a function in Rohini’s Sector-12 area early Thursday, police said. At 12.58 am Thursday, Prashant Vihar Police Station got a call reporting a fight behind Sawariyan Tent near Japanese Park in Sector-12 of Rohini, a senior police officer said.

When police reached the spot, they found that a man, wounded in the fight, was taken by his friends to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Garg said. The victim was identified as Sandeep Thakur, a resident of Prem Nagar, Kirari, who was part of the catering team, they said.

According to police, Thakur was beaten up by two men after he failed to come up with food plates for people who were with the DJ during a function. A fight broke out between him and two other people and he was hit on his head with a plastic crate, Garg said. A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Prashant Vihar Police Station, they said.

Investigation so far has revealed that four people were present at the spot when the fight happened, police said. Two of them are being interrogated and the role of all suspects is being ascertained. Multiple teams have been constituted to nab the two accused who are absconding, police added. 

