Delhi: 1 lakh Dengue, Malaria cases, says study

A survey report released by a non-profit organisation states that over one lakh cases of Dengue and Malaria were listed to them during a door-to-door research, which is more than 20 times higher than the cases shown in the Government reports. This has raised several questions on data suppression by the Municipal Corporations of Delhi.

As per the foundation data, the information received under RTI from various government institutions shows that there were 7,153 Dengue cases and 4,205 Malaria cases in Delhi in 2017-18, while the survey data across all 12 Zones of Delhi where 28,624 households were surveyed, showed that the cases of Dengue were as high as 1,06,456 and cases of Malaria were 1,26,334.

"The findings of this report clearly suggests that we are in a terminal decline as far as public health is concerned, the worst part is that our elected representatives do not seem to care about this. This is also reflected in the number of questions asked by our elected representatives on health issues. Overall only 19 questions have been raised by MLAs on water contamination in the last 3 years. Similarly, Municipal Councillors have raised only 5 issues related to contaminated water across all MCDs and committees," Nitai Mehta, Founder and Managing Trustee, Praja Foundation.

As per the latest vector-borne diseases report released by the Municipal Corporation, the total count of people affected by Dengue, only in the month of October, is 839, more than double the last month when the cases were only 374. Overall all the cases for the three diseases have gone down as compared to 2017 where Chikungunya and Malaria were 443 and 541 respectively by this time last year, and 129 and 427 this year; whereas Dengue was 3272 by this time last year. Way lower than Praja Foundation's data.

The Foundation report also shows that an estimated 9.5 per cent of the total annual income of the National Capital was spent on hospitals/medical costs in 2018, leading to Rs 34,078 crore household expenditure on medical costs.