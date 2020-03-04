CRPF extends financial support to former employee whose house was vandalised in Delhi violence

Keeping up with the highest humanitarian traditions, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday offered financial assistance to one of its former employees who is a victim of the recent riots in north east Delhi.

Dr AP Maheshwari, Director General of CRPF presented a cheque amounting to Rs 11 lakh to Alish Mohammad, a retired Head Constable of CRPF in its headquarters in New Delhi.

On the occasion, Masheswari described the families of the martyrs and retired employees of the force as integral part of the extended family of CRPF and reaffirmed the commitment of the Force towards all the present as well as the retired/martyred personnel.

Retired Hawaldar Mohammad, while receiving the cash assistance, broke down into tears. Fighting his gushing emotion somehow, he expressed profuse gratitude towards the CRPF chief for the support and kindness.

The retired employee’s house in the riot-hit Bhagirathi Vihar area in Delhi was damaged and plundered by anti-social elements during the violence last month. He along with his son somehow managed to escape to safety with the help of their neighbour.

A total of 47 people have lost their lives till now in the violence.