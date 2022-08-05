Search icon
Covid: Delhi reports 2,419 new cases, highest in 6 months

Delhi Covid cases: It is the third consecutive day that the capital crossed the 2,000-mark.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 10:44 PM IST

Delhi has reported 2,419 new cases in the last 24 hours, highest in 6 months, according to health department data. The positivity rate in the national capital has now climbed to 12.95%, while two more people died due to the disease.

It was the third consecutive day that the daily count of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2,000-mark. Delhi on Thursday recorded 2,202 Covid cases, with a positivity rate of 11.84 per cent, while four more people died due to the disease.

Also, this was the fourth day in a row that the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark. The fresh cases came out of 18,685 Covid tests conducted in the city on Thursday.

With the fresh infections on Friday, the COVID-19 case tally in the national capital rose to 19,64,793, while the death toll reached 26,327.

