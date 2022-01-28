Covid-19 update: Delhi reports 4,044 new cases, positivity rate comes down to 8.6%

Continuing with the decline in new Covid-19 cases, Delhi, on Friday, reported 4,044 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths. According to the data shared by the city health department, the positivity rate in Delhi has dropped to 8.60 percent. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 17,64,41 and the death toll climbed to 25,769, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of Covid-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 47,042, it said. Delhi had on Thursday reported 4,291 cases with a positivity rate of 9.56 percent and 34 deaths.

On Wednesday, it had logged 7,498 cases with a positivity rate of 10.59 percent and recorded 29 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for the daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,51,209 new cases of Covid-19, 3,47,443 recoveries, and 627 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 21,05,611. The daily positivity rate stands at 15.88 percent.

The weekly positivity rate too witnessed a drop today; was recorded to be 17.47 percent. 164.44 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The Ministry, in its release, informed that 15,82,307 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Over 72.37 crore tests have been conducted so far in the country, said the ministry.