COVID-19: Delhi crematoriums struggle amid sharp increase in deaths, CM to hold emergency meet

The fresh surge in COVID-19 cases across the national capital is seeing an increasing number of death cases resulting in crematoriums and burial grounds struggling to manage resources. In Delhi's biggest crematorium Nigambodh Ghat itself is witnessing double the number of cremations per day.

Earlier where 15 cremations use to happen in a single day, the number has now risen to over 30 per day as COVID-19 related deaths in the national capital continue to rise. At the Nigambodh Ghat, the main cremation ground of the city, currently 22 platforms and six CNG-run furnaces are being used exclusively for cremating persons dying due to the virus.

As per updates, over 70 staff of the cremation ground are working hard to cope with the increasing amount of bodies coming for cremation.

Number of deaths

According to official data, in the first 13 days of this month, there have been 409 deaths due to COVID-19. The virus claimed 117 lives in the month of March and 57 in February.

Delhi’s biggest graveyard near ITO is witnessing JCB excavators constantly digging up graves but it is also fast running out of space.

As COVID-19 related deaths continue to rise, North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said he has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking his help for arranging land for burials.

According to North Delhi Municipal Corporation(NDMC) figures, a total of 219 confirmed and nine suspected deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported at cremation grounds and burial places under its jurisdiction in April so far.

Between April 1 to April 9, the average cremation and burials of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 victims at Nigambodh Ghat were 10. From April 10, the last rites of 13 COVID-19 victims were performed at crematoria and burial grounds of NDMC.

It rose to 24 on April 11, 22 on April 12, and 33 on April 13.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded the biggest single-day jump in its COVID-19 tally with 17,282 new cases.

There have been over 100 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Plan of action

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is going to hold an emergency meeting with Lt Governor Anil Baijal today during which measures to curb the virus spread are expected to be discussed.

Last week, the Delhi government had imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain advised people to step out of their homes only if urgent, avoid gatherings, wear masks and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.