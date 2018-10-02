60 Delhi government school principals to go to Cambridge University

The Delhi government will be sending 60 principals of its schools to the prestigious Cambridge University for Leadership Programme training this month. The first batch will be at Cambridge between October 8 and 17. The training for the next batch will be from 19th to 28th October. The principals will be sent in two batches of 30 each.

"Teachers should have the first-hand experience of best education practices of the world and it is with this perspective that our government stresses on teachers training at best institutes of the world," said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while making the announcement on Monday.

During the last three and a half years, the Delhi government has been consistently and regularly sending teachers and principals for training to the high-end institutes of the world. So far, 119 Delhi government school principals have attended the 10-day Leadership Improving Performance at Cambridge.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has increased its teacher's training budget more than 11 times from Rs 9 crore to Rs 102 crore. "We fundamentally believe that unless teachers & principals are not exposed to world-class education, we cannot expect the same or better from them," he further added.

The Deputy Chief Minister told the principals they would get a chance to visit schools there and they should form an understanding about the autonomy and accountability of schools.

