HomeDelhi

Delhi

Delhi EOW arrests woman for duping nearly hundred flat buyers

A woman who allegedly duped a hundred buyers of Rs 20 crores with her husband was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi police.

Jitender Sharma

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 04:07 PM IST

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi police has arrested a woman director of a firm on charges of fraud from Mumbai. The offender named Neetu Singh allegedly duped nearly a hundred buyers of Rs 20 crores with her husband in Ghaziabad.

According to the case filed by the EOW, Singh and her husband, Pramod Kumar, allegedly launched a project named Meadows Vista at Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad under M/s Value Infracon India Pvt Ltd.

The duo pressed nearly 100 buyers to deposit Rs 20 crores by making them believe that the project had all the clearances from the Ghaziabad authority and with the assurance that they would get their flats on time, the police report said.

In reality, the private holding was bought under the name of M/s Value Infracon India Pvt Ltd and an application for a housing license was filed but it could not get one because it was private land, the report said.

Still, the offenders launched the project and duped the buyers, it added.

The EOW said it found through its investigation that the duo transferred the money received to another company, M/s Niparth Enterprises Pvt Ltd.

The investigations revealed that they had opened many other fake companies — M/s Niparth Enterprises Pvt Ltd, M/s Value Infracon India Pvt Ltd, M/s Value Infrabuild India Pvt Ltd, M/s Value Infratech India Pvt Ltd, M/s Maxout Infrastructure Pvt Ltd — registered at 715, Naurang House, 21 KG Marg, Connaught Place in Delhi and H-198, 2nd Floor, Sector 63 in Noida, it added.

The husband-wife duo shut the offices and disappeared after collecting all the funds, the EOW said.

The police investigated the case after the buyers complained to them and found out that the accused have nearly a dozen other cases filed against them. An FIR was registered against the duo in this case and their accounts in various banks were frozen, the police said.

According to the EOW, Pramod Kumar was in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) earlier and managed to dupe these people with the help of his wife. The police kept on their chase as the duo were on the run after the case was filed. In this case, the police had arrested two other directors of the company Praveen Kumar and Aashish Verma as well but the couple could not be traced.

After the EOW got information that the two were hiding at Andheri in Mumbai, they arrested Singh but her husband is still on the run. Neetu was sent to two days of police remand after her appearance in the court so that the police could get information about other offenders, the EOW said.

