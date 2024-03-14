Farmers Mahapanchayat in Delhi today: Police issue traffic advisory, check routes to avoid

To mitigate potential traffic disruptions in the capital due to the Mahapanchayat, the Delhi traffic police have issued a traffic advisory.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has declared that it will hold the All India Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Thursday, March 14. According to their statement, thousands of farmers, agricultural workers, and rural residents are already en route to Delhi to join the event.

Preparations for the Mahapanchayat have been finalised after coordination committee meetings and subcommittee discussions held on March 13. It is anticipated that over 50,000 farmers will participate in the gathering.

In a call to action, the SKM has invited farmers, agricultural workers, and citizens across India, along with various affiliated organisations, to attend the historic Mahapanchayat in large numbers and ensure its success.

A significant turnout from all corners of the country is expected for the protest.

To mitigate potential traffic disruptions in the capital due to the Mahapanchayat, the Delhi traffic police have issued a traffic advisory.

Traffic Advisory



In view of Farmers’ Mahapanchayat on 14.03.2024 at Ramlila Ground, traffic restrictions will be effective.



Please follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/438mr3j9Fc — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 13, 2024

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, with a preference for public transportation, particularly metro services. The statement emphasised the importance of allocating sufficient time for travel, especially for those heading towards key transportation hubs such as ISBT, railway stations, or the airport.

The traffic advisory aims to minimise congestion on roads and ensure smooth movement during the protest event.

The All India Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat is anticipated to be a significant demonstration of solidarity and a platform for voicing the concerns of farmers and agricultural workers across the nation.