Dense fog causes low visibility in Delhi-NCR, national capital shivers at 6°C

The national capital experienced cold-wave conditions, causing the minimum temperature to drop to 6 degrees Celsius.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

Image Source: ANI
TRENDING NOW

On Thursday morning, Delhi and its adjoining areas were covered in dense fog, which limited the visibility on roads to nearly zero. The national capital experienced cold-wave conditions, causing the minimum temperature to drop to 6 degrees Celsius.

The harsh weather condition has forced the homeless people to seek refuge in night shelters once again. 

The impact of the fog extended beyond the roads, causing delays in train services, disrupting regular schedules in the city.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday settled at 7.8 degrees Celsius, accompanied by thick fog during the early morning, adversely affecting both flight and train operations. Notably, bad weather led to the diversion of at least nine flights at the Delhi airport on Wednesday.

 An official said three flights of SpiceJet and one flight of Air India were diverted to Jaipur between 0900 and 1200 hrs.

Late in the evening, Vistara said five of its flights that were to land at the Delhi airport were diverted.

At least five flights of Vistara were diverted due to bad weather in the national capital.

With inputs from PTI

