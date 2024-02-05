Delhi Schools timings changed from tomorrow, check revised timing here

The Directorate of Education of the Delhi government has announced that, with the improvement in weather conditions, all schools in the national capital will resume their normal schedule starting from February 6.

The Directorate of Education of the Delhi government announced the reopening of all government, government-aided, and recognized private schools in the national capital at their regular timings starting from Tuesday, February 6. The decision comes in light of improved weather conditions. Bhupesh Chaudhary, IAS Director (Education), urged school principals to notify students, parents, and staff promptly through SMS, phone calls, or other suitable means so that everyone can return to school on time.

Previously, on January 15, the Delhi government had imposed timing restrictions due to cold weather, requiring schools to start after 9 am and end by 5 pm because of foggy conditions. However, with the current improved weather situation, these restrictions have been lifted.

While the overall weather condition in the national capital has seen improvement, there were still delays in flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport due to dense fog. Although the fog was less severe compared to previous days, it affected several flights and trains.

As of today, Delhi experienced a windy morning with a minimum temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a generally cloudy sky for the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 22 degrees Celsius. At 8:30 am, the relative humidity was recorded at 96 percent.

The national capital received 0.2 mm of precipitation between 8:30 am on Sunday and 8:30 am on Monday. The weather office also indicated the likelihood of dense to very dense fog conditions in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on February 5 and in isolated areas on February 6.