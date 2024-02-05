Twitter
Headlines

Meet Saif, Akshay heroine known for bold scenes, was called fat, removed from Shah Rukh film, quit industry, now she...

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff bring Bollywood madness to Jordan with grand Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shoot

Viral video: Reporter slaps herself during live broadcast, here’s why

Delhi Schools timings changed from tomorrow, check revised timing here

7th Pay Commission: DA hike likely for Central govt employees; check arrear amount, other details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Saif, Akshay heroine known for bold scenes, was called fat, removed from Shah Rukh film, quit industry, now she...

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff bring Bollywood madness to Jordan with grand Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shoot

Viral video: Reporter slaps herself during live broadcast, here’s why

10 foods that are difficult to digest

9 herbs and spices to lower cholesterol quickly

Weight Loss: Seeds to eat daily to shed fat quickly

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Meet Saif, Akshay heroine known for bold scenes, was called fat, removed from Shah Rukh film, quit industry, now she...

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff bring Bollywood madness to Jordan with grand Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shoot

Meet superstar, whose boyfriend faked his death to avoid legal case, disappeared abroad with new girlfriend, now he...

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Delhi Schools timings changed from tomorrow, check revised timing here

The Directorate of Education of the Delhi government has announced that, with the improvement in weather conditions, all schools in the national capital will resume their normal schedule starting from February 6.

article-main

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 07:03 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Directorate of Education of the Delhi government announced the reopening of all government, government-aided, and recognized private schools in the national capital at their regular timings starting from Tuesday, February 6. The decision comes in light of improved weather conditions. Bhupesh Chaudhary, IAS Director (Education), urged school principals to notify students, parents, and staff promptly through SMS, phone calls, or other suitable means so that everyone can return to school on time.

Previously, on January 15, the Delhi government had imposed timing restrictions due to cold weather, requiring schools to start after 9 am and end by 5 pm because of foggy conditions. However, with the current improved weather situation, these restrictions have been lifted.

While the overall weather condition in the national capital has seen improvement, there were still delays in flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport due to dense fog. Although the fog was less severe compared to previous days, it affected several flights and trains.

As of today, Delhi experienced a windy morning with a minimum temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a generally cloudy sky for the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 22 degrees Celsius. At 8:30 am, the relative humidity was recorded at 96 percent.

The national capital received 0.2 mm of precipitation between 8:30 am on Sunday and 8:30 am on Monday. The weather office also indicated the likelihood of dense to very dense fog conditions in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on February 5 and in isolated areas on February 6.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pakistan election commission disqualifies Qureshi from contesting polls for five years

Meet actress who made her debut on TV, modeling made her a star, first film was superhit, her husband is..

Sourav Ganguly sparks fresh debate on Indian pitches, says 'When I see Bumrah...'

Meet man who dropped out of school, then built Rs 5499 crore company, backed by Sachin Tendulkar

IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR to see heavy rain today amid cold wave conditions

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE