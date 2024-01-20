Delhi: Pit Bull dog snatches baby girl from grandfather, bites her, admitted in hospital for over…

The CCTV footage captures the dog's owner and some men making full efforts to pull the Pit Bull away from the baby. The attack was so severe that It almost took a minute to pull the baby away.

In a tragic incident that was reported from Delhi’s Burari, a one-year-old baby girl was attacked by a Pit Bull dog on January 2.

According to NDTV report, CCTV footage of the attack had been shared with the police, which shows a Pit Bull snatching the baby girl from her grandfather’s lap and biting her on the leg.

Her parents informed that she had been admitted to the hospital for over 17 days, and doctors had applied 18 stitches in the affected areas.

The CCTV footage also captures the dog's owner and some men making full efforts to pull the Pit Bull away from the baby. The attack was so severe that It almost took a minute to pull the baby away.

The child’s parents have accused the authorities of taking any measures to prevent stray menace in the neighbourhood. They alleged that no action had been taken despite a complaint to the police.

Pit Bull dogs are a dangerous breed and hence they are banned in India. However, there are people in India who keep this breed in their houses as a pet.

The concerned family members have alleged some policemen in Burari police station insisted on settling the matter with the dog's owner. According to them, the police have not filed a case and the dog's owner is still roaming freely.

Recently, a seven-year-old girl was critically injured after being allegedly attacked by a neighbour's American Bully dog in the national capital's Rohini area, police informed. This tragic incident took place on January 9 at nearly 5 pm when the dog attacked the girl who was playing outside her house. The girl's father claims that she suffered with multiple injuries on her hand, back, and under her eyes.