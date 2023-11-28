Delhi-NCR air pollution: AQI improves to 'poor' category after rains in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; more showers likely

The air quality in various parts of Delhi showed a slight improvement on Tuesday morning after the rains on Monday evening and favourable wind speed due to the western disturbance impacting northwest India.

However, the air quality was still in the 'poor' category.

As of 6 am on Tuesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded figures such as 374 in Anand Vihar, 301 in Shadipur, 397 in Rohini, and 355 in Sirifort, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Despite this improvement, many areas continued to register in the 'severe' category.

The air quality in the Delhi-NCR could see an improvement as more showers are expected in the area.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) said on Tuesday, "Light intensity rain/drizzle would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of NCR (Ballabhgarh) Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Bijnaur, Chandpur, Amroha, Moradabad, Sambhal, Billari, Chandausi, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, others during the next 2 hours."