Delhi-NCR: 2 criminals arrested after shootout in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

Delhi Police nabs 2 alleged criminals following a shootout at Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 1 flyover.

The Delhi Police has nabbed two alleged criminals following a brief shootout at a flyover in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 1, officials said.

"We have nabbed two criminals following a brief shootout after they opened fire on the police team. One of the nabbed criminals received a bullet injury on his leg, and was rushed to hospital for treatment," said a police officer.

Further details are awaited.