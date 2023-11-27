Headlines

IPL 2024: Shubman Gill named Gujarat Titans captain as Hardik Pandya traded to MI

This actress was trolled for bold scenes in B-grade erotic film, later shocked all by giving highest-grossing Hindi film

Javed Akhtar reacts to Zoya Akhtar's decision to cast Suhana, Agastya, Khushi in The Archies: 'She shouldn't be...'

Delhi-NCR: 2 criminals arrested after shootout in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

Make a statement with bold and premium men’s watch on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024: Shubman Gill named Gujarat Titans captain as Hardik Pandya traded to MI

This actress was trolled for bold scenes in B-grade erotic film, later shocked all by giving highest-grossing Hindi film

Javed Akhtar reacts to Zoya Akhtar's decision to cast Suhana, Agastya, Khushi in The Archies: 'She shouldn't be...'

Biggest player release mistakes by teams in IPL history

10 iron-rich foods for winters

IPL 2024: Remaining budget of teams

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This actress was trolled for bold scenes in B-grade erotic film, later shocked all by giving highest-grossing Hindi film

Javed Akhtar reacts to Zoya Akhtar's decision to cast Suhana, Agastya, Khushi in The Archies: 'She shouldn't be...'

Know real reason why Orry left Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17 within two days of entering

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Delhi-NCR: 2 criminals arrested after shootout in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

Delhi Police nabs 2 alleged criminals following a shootout at Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 1 flyover.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi Police has nabbed two alleged criminals following a brief shootout at a flyover in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 1, officials said.

"We have nabbed two criminals following a brief shootout after they opened fire on the police team. One of the nabbed criminals received a bullet injury on his leg, and was rushed to hospital for treatment," said a police officer.

Further details are awaited. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'He abuses, screams...': Raymond founder Vijaypat Singhania's shocking claims against son Gautam Singhania

Neena Gupta says 'men and women are not equal', calls feminism 'faltu'

Bathinda SP suspended for security breach of PM Modi in Ferozepur last year

Meet man who studied at IIT, IIM, founded his own business, will now spend 20 years in jail due to...

'You have to...': Suryakumar Yadav speaks out on PM Modi's interaction with Team India after World Cup final loss

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE