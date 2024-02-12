Farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest: Section 144 enforced on Delhi-UP borders ahead of Tuesday's march

Ahead of the farmers' march to the national capital on February 13, Tuesday, Delhi Police on Sunday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in North-East Delhi and at the borders with neighbouring Uttar Pradesh to avoid any untoward incidents and ensure law and order.

The city police also announced the imposition of Section 144 in Shahadara and Gandhi Nagar areas of the Capital, effectively banning large gatherings until March 11.

This decision comes ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' march organised by approximately 200 farmers' unions to press for a raft of demands, including a separate law to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farm produce and the withdrawal of cases filed against them during previous demonstrations.

"Information has been received that some farmer organisations have given a call to their supporters to gather/march to Delhi on 13th February for their demands of the law on MSP and others. They are likely to sit at the border of Delhi till their demands are met. In order to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain Law and Order, a precautionary Order of section 144 Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, is required to be issued to save the lives and property in the area," read an order issued by Delhi Police on Sunday.

Further, as per the order, public gathering at all areas on the UP border and nearby areas within the ambit of the North-East district of Delhi Police will remain prohibited.

"Prohibit entering of Tractors, Trolleys, Buses, Trucks, commercial vehicles, personal vehicles, on horses etc, carrying protestors in Delhi from Uttar Pradesh. Order that the North East District Police shall make all efforts to prevent protestors from entering Delhi," the order added.

It stated further that no person or protestor shall be allowed to bear arms, including firearms, swords, trishul, spears, lathi, rods etc.

"North East District Police shall make all efforts to detain these persons at the spot. Order that any person found to be acting in contravention to this order shall be liable to be punished under section 188 of the India Penal Code, 1860," the order added.

Elaborate arrangements are also underway to seal the Punjab-Haryana borders in Ambala, Jind, and Fatehabad districts ahead of the planned 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora also visited the Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders to take stock of security and briefed the deployed personnel to deal with every situation.

According to sources, a request has been placed for central armed forces on these three border areas of Delhi.

"As many as 1,000 to 1,500 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed in each of these border areas. However, the pattern of deployment and the number of personnel will change as per the situation in these areas. Apart from this, iron containers and cemented barricades are also being put up in the borders and will be used as and when needed," a source said.

The protesting farmers are adamant on a piece of legislation guaranteeing MSP, one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation against the now-repealed farm laws in 2021.

They are also demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

