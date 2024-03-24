Twitter
Cricket

LSG vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Score: Toss at 3 pm as two sides open campaign

Follow live score from match 4 of TATA IPL 2024 between LSG and RR here.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 02:49 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will begin their IPL 2024 season in Jaipur. While both teams have strong squads, Rajasthan and Lucknow need to address some positions before the match. 

Rajasthan Royals have been affected by Prasidh Krishna's injury and Adam Zampa's withdrawal from the tournament. On the other hand, with the BCCI advising KL Rahul to concentrate only on batting for now. Last season, Rajasthan ended fifth under Sanju Samson's captaincy, while Lucknow, led by KL Rahul, exited in the eliminator of the IPL 2023 Playoffs.

 

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 24 Mar 2024, 02:48 PM

    RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Tanush Kotian, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

    Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shivam Mavi, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Ayush Badoni, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni

  • 24 Mar 2024, 02:46 PM

    RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants from Jaipur. Stay tuned for latest updates.

     

