LSG vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Score: Toss at 3 pm as two sides open campaign

Follow live score from match 4 of TATA IPL 2024 between LSG and RR here.

Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will begin their IPL 2024 season in Jaipur. While both teams have strong squads, Rajasthan and Lucknow need to address some positions before the match.

Rajasthan Royals have been affected by Prasidh Krishna's injury and Adam Zampa's withdrawal from the tournament. On the other hand, with the BCCI advising KL Rahul to concentrate only on batting for now. Last season, Rajasthan ended fifth under Sanju Samson's captaincy, while Lucknow, led by KL Rahul, exited in the eliminator of the IPL 2023 Playoffs.