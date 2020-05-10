'Ye bewakoof kisi aur ko banana': Mohammed Shami recalls instance when MS Dhoni told him off over a bouncer

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami recently recalled an incident when MS Dhoni reprimanded him after he bowled an unnecessary bouncer out of frustration.

The incident took place back in 2014 during India's test match against New Zealand. The then Kiwi opener, Brendon McCullum, played a terrific 302-run-knock to help his side draw level in the series.

"After McCullum was dropped on 14, on that day we thought, it's alright, we will send him back soon. Then he batted till Lunch again the next day. He continued till tea and the day was about to end so I asked Virat why did you drop him," Shami told Manoj Tiwary during their Instagram live session.

"McCullum then went on to score 300. On that day before Lunch, another batsman edged one and he was dropped again. So out of frustration, I ran in and bowled a bouncer on the final delivery before Lunch was called, the ball went over Mahi's bhai's head."

"As we were heading towards the dressing room for Lunch, Mahi bhai came to me and said I know the catch was dropped but you should have bowled the last ball properly. I told him, the ball slipped out of my hands," he added.

"Mahi bhai ne mujhe thode se tight language mein bola, ‘Dekh beta, bohot log aaye mere saamne. Bohot log khel ke chale gaye jhut mat bol.’ He said in a different way but it was with a bit of aggression."

"He further said, ‘Bete tumhare senior hain tumhare captain hain hum. Ye bewakoof kisi aur ko banana ( Mahi bhai said in a strict way, I have seen a lot of players come and go, don't lie to me. He further said, don't try to fool your captain)" Shami further added.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.