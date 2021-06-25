WTC final: New Zealand website insults skipper Virat Kohli after Team India's loss

The AccNZ, a New Zealand website has posted a disrespectful meme referring to the Indian skipper Virat Kohli's dismissal by pacer Kyle Jamieson in the World Test Championship (WTC) final twice. While, the New Zealand cricket team has the image of being the 'nice guys', some of the publications there might not be that nice.

The AccNZ shared the post on its Instagram and has been receiving a severe backlash for it since. In the photo, a woman is seen putting a strap around a man's neck. In the picture, the woman was the pacer Jamieson, and the strangulated man was Kohli.

After the eight-wicket loss against New Zealand in the WTC final, the Indian skipper has been mocked and insulted by various Twitter users and New Zealand publications, whether in sarcasm or in seriousness.

Tha Payer of the Match, Kyle Jamieson, who took seven wickets in the match and gave away just 61 runs, dismissed his RCB skipper twice - once trapping him in front of the stumps on the pads and once getting him to edge an away swinging delivery straight into the hands of the wicket-keeper BJ Watling.

The AccNZ website, which provides cricket and other sports commentary on New Zealand is a verified publication and has around 45k followers on Instagram.