WTC Final 2023: How much prize money will winning side, runner-up and other teams get?

Image Source: Twitter @ICC

The highly anticipated final match of the World Test Championship between India and Australia is heading into Day 5, with the winner set to be declared at the end of the day. While Australia appears to be in a strong position, with India still needing 280 runs to win the title with seven wickets in hand, the likes of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane still batting means that India cannot be ruled out just yet.

The victorious team will be rewarded with a whopping $1.6 million (Rs 13.2 cr) from the tournament's total prize purse of $3.8 million (approx. Rs 31.4 cr), which remains the same as last year. Meanwhile, the runner-up will take home $800,000 (Rs 6.5 cr).

In the previous edition which ran from 2019 to 2021, Kane Williamson-led New Zealand emerged as the champions and were rewarded with $1.6 million in Southampton in 2021. The Kiwis beat India by eight wickets to win the tournament in a rain-marred six-day WTC final.

In the current edition of the WTC, all nine teams will receive a share of the $3.8 million purse, with South Africa taking $450,000 (Rs 3.72 cr) for finishing third in the ICC World Test Championship 2021–23 standings. England, who made a late surge and finished in fourth place, will receive $350,000 (Rs 2.89 cr).

Sri Lanka, which was among the top teams in the race for a spot in the decider, finished fifth and will earn $200,000 (Rs 1.65 cr). The remaining teams - New Zealand (No.6), Pakistan (No.7), West Indies (No.8), and Bangladesh (No.9) - will each receive a prize purse of $100,000.

READ| WTC Final: What will happen if it rains on Day 5 of India vs Australia test match? Check weather forecast