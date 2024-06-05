Twitter
Technology

Akash Ambani's Reliance Jio gets tough fight, Vi offering unlimited calls, Netflix at just Rs…

Reliance Jio’s biggest rival has been Airtel, but now Vodafone-Idea (Vi) is giving a tough fight to Jio with a new 70 days plan that comes with Netflix subscription.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 09:46 AM IST

Reliance Jio gets tough fight from Vi
Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio is the biggest telecom operator in the country and the company reached this milestone within a few years of launch by offering affordable data plans and devices. Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio’s biggest rival has been Airtel, but now Vodafone-Idea (Vi) is giving a tough fight to Jio with a new 70 days plan that comes with Netflix subscription. 

Vi can now stream Netflix on their mobile and TV after recharging their numbers with these new prepaid plans. Priced at Rs 998, Vi’s new plan comes with validity of 70 days. Users can get unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Along with this, users also get 1.5GB data per day. When it comes to Reliance Jio, the Rs 999 plan gets unlimited 5G data and calls for 84 days. It also comes with Jio TV and JioCinema access but it misses out on Netflix and JioCinema Premium.

Along with the Rs 998 plan, Vi also launched a Rs 1399 prepaid plan that gets a validity of 84 days. With this recharge, Vi prepaid customers get 2.5GB mobile data per day along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS.

Vi has also introduced a Vi Guarantee Program that provides high-speed data for all 5G and new 4G smartphone users on the Vi network. Under the Vi Guarantee program, eligible users will receive 130GB of guaranteed extra data over a period of one year.

