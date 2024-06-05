Twitter
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress President Kharge unveils next course of action as INDIA Bloc crosses 230-mark

This comes after the Election Commission of India declared results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 09:26 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

As none of the major parties has received a full majority in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party will hold discussions with its allies as well as "new partners," party president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday. He said that the "fight" is not over, and they will continue to work for people's rights and protection of the Constitution and democracy.

This comes after the Election Commission of India declared results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99. 

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Kharge said, "I thank our INDIA bloc partners. Everyone campaigned for each other and worked. Our fight hasn't reached its conclusion, we have to keep fighting for people's rights, the protection of the Constitution and democracy, the nation's development and safety on the border."

"The coming days are going to be important and we will talk as soon as possible," he said. On being asked about the meeting with INDIA bloc partners, Kharge said that Congress will hold talks with its alliance partners as well as "new partners" who are "going to ally" with them.

"Till we don't talk to our alliance partners and the new partners who are going to ally with them, we will talk to them as well and see how we can make a majority. If I talk about all the strategies here, Modiji will become clever," the Congress president said. The Congress President lauded the party's campaign and said they continued to raise the issues of the people, despite the "government machinery" working against them.

He also said that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra formed the foundation of the party's campaign. "Congress and the INDIA bloc fought the elections positively, government machinery tried to create hurdles for us, our accounts were frozen, ran cases against our leaders. But, still, we continued to raise the issue of farmers, labourers, inflation, unemployment, and misuse of central agencies. People in huge numbers joined us. Both the yatras of Rahul Gandhi became the foundation of our campaign. We gave our 5 Nyays and 25 Guarantees for our campaign," Kharge said.

"People realised that if PM Modi gets another term, the next attack will be on the Constitution and democracy of the country. It is fortunate that the BJP won't succeed in their purpose now," he added. 

According to the results declared early on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to form the government for a third consecutive term with the BJP-led NDA getting a majority in the Lok Sabha.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

