Maidaan OTT release: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn's biographical sports drama

Ajay Devgn's sports biographical drama Maidaan is now available to watch on OTT.

After Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn impressed everyone with his performance in the biographical sports drama Maidaan even though the film failed to perform well at the box office. Now, the film is all set for its OTT release.

On Wednesday, Prime Video took to its Instagram and sharing a poster of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, the OTT platform announced its release. The OTT platform wrote, "g̶r̶o̶u̶n̶d Maidaan breaking story of India’s finest hour in football #MaidaanOnPrime, watch now."

“Portraying the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim has been a deeply rewarding experience for me. Rahim Saab’s remarkable journey of determination and resilience is truly inspiring, and I believe audiences worldwide, through Prime Video, will be captivated by his story,” said Ajay Devgn.

“Maidaan is a tribute to the unsung heroes of Indian football, showcasing their indomitable spirit. Bringing the story of SA Rahim and Team India to life has been immensely fulfilling, and I am thrilled that it will now reach audiences worldwide on Prime Video. The global streaming premiere of Maidaan on Prime Video allows us to share this inspiring tale with a diverse and expansive audience”, said Amit Sharma, director of Maidaan.

Helmed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan, stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao. Set against the backdrop of a newly independent India, the film vividly portrays Rahim's challenges and triumphs as he builds and leads his team to international prominence, instilling hope and pride in a nation finding its footing, the film is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla and is now available to watch on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in a romantic drama alongside Tabu titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia. The film is set for a theatrical release on July 5, 2024. He also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in the pipeline which is scheduled to release this year.

