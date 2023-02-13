WPL Player Auction 2023: Smriti Mandhana creates history, fetches Rs 3.4 crore to become most expensive player

File Photo

Smriti Mandhana, India's fearless opener, won the highest bid and joined Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.4 crore in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2023 auction in Mumbai. Smriti has created history as she has become the most expensive WPL player.

The opener had a bid at her base price of Rs 50 lakh. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians were in an intense battle for India's T20I vice-captain and in the end RCB secured the services of Mandhana.

One of the finest women's cricketers who can make any stadium come alive with the willow as much as she does with her looks, Smriti Madhana never tries to overhit the ball; instead, she just extends her body forward and caresses the ball while maintaining her shape.

The southpaw produces stunning strokes, which are a testament to her characteristic flair and style. She is one of the top batters in the world because of her skill in playing both pace and spin.

Meanwhile, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was bought by the Mumbai Indian for Rs 1.8 crore. Mumbai left no stone unturned to bid for the India captain.

While the RCB started the bid, Delhi Capitals joined the fierce bidding battle against RCB Capitals as it raised the paddle and took the bid to Rs 1.10 crore. In the end, Mumbai acquired the services of the Indian skipper.

A total of 1,525 players registered for the inaugural WPL auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players. The inaugural edition of WPL will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 across two Mumbai venues and the player auction for the same will be held on February 13.