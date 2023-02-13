People avoid visiting THIS West Bengal railway station after sunset, know why

File Photo/Representative Image

There are a few railway stations in India that are considered to be haunted. Begunkodor railway station is one of them. Begunkodor is a small town in West Bengal's Purulia district. The railway station was first built in 1960 by the then queen of Santals, Lachan Kumari, and Indian Railways. For six years, everything ran normally and smoothly at the Begunkodor railway station.

However, an incident was then reported in 1967 after which they started to refer to the Begunkodor railway station as 'haunted'. As per the villagers, a railway employee was the first one to encounter a ghost of a woman. He believed that either the woman was mowed down by a train or ended her life by suicide.

When the villagers got to know about this story, they laughed it away. But, after a few days, the station master and his family members were found dead in their quarters which forced the local villagers to believe in the paranormal phenomena.

After this incident, people stopped visiting the station and it was then closed as trains scarcely stopped there.

It was later in the 1990s that the villagers demanded the reopening of the station. A committee was formed and the matter was taken up with the officials. A letter was also written to then Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee, requesting her intervention.

After 42 years, the station was then reopened in August 2009. The tag of the station being haunted is still relevant. Even today, people avoid visiting the Begunkodor railway station after sunset.