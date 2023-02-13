Search icon
ISC Board Exam 2023: Class 12 Board Exam begins today, check full schedule, CISCE exam guidelines

The exams will conclude for the Class 12 Board Exam on March 31, 2023. The students will appear for English paper 1 followed by English Paper 2 Literature to start with and will end with Environmental Science on March 31, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 01:51 PM IST

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination is all set to conduct the ISC Board Exam 2023 from today - February 13, 2023. The exams will conclude for the Class 12 Board Exam on March 31, 2023. The students will appear for English paper 1 followed by English Paper 2 Literature to start with and will end with Environmental Science on March 31, 2023. 
 
The timings for all the exams are different, however, the ISC Board Exam 2023 will be held for three hours.
 
ISC Board Exam 2023 Dates 
 
Monday, February 13
English - Paper 1 (English Language) at 2 pm
 
Tuesday, February 14
English - Paper 2 (Literature in English) at 2 pm 
 
Thursday, February 16
Commerce at 2 pm 
 
Friday, February 17
Geography at 2 pm 
Electricity and Electronics at 2 pm 
Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing at 2 pm 
Geometrical & Building Drawing at 2 pm 
 
 
Monday, February 20
Mathematics at 2 pm 
 
Tuesday, February 21
Mass Media & Communication at 2 pm 
Fashion Designing - Paper 1 at 2 pm 
 
Friday, February 24
Economics at 2 pm
 
Saturday, February 25
Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life) at 9 am 
 
Monday, February 27
Chemistry - Paper 1 (Theory) at 2 pm 
 
Wednesday, March 1
Business Studies at 2 pm 
 
Friday, March 3
Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical languages at 2 pm 
 
Saturday, March 4
Art Paper 2 (Drawing or Painting from Nature) at 9 am 
 
Monday, March 6
Physics - Paper 1 (Theory) at 2 pm 
 
Friday, March 10
History at 2 pm 
 
Saturday, March 11
Art Paper 5 (Crafts A) at 9 am 
 
Monday, March 13
Accounts at 2 pm 
 
Tuesday, March 14
 
Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting from a Living Person) at 9 am 
 
Wednesday, March 15
Political Science Biotechnology - Paper 1 (Theory) at 2 pm 
 
Friday, March 17
Biology – Paper 1 (Theory) at 2 pm 
 
Saturday, March 18
Legal Studies at 2 pm 
 
Monday, March 20
Computer Science - Paper 1 (Theory) at 2 pm 
 
 
Tuesday, March 21
Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour) at 9 am 
 
Tuesday, March 21
Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory) Indian Music - Carnatic - Paper 1 (Theory) Western Music - Paper 1 (Theory) at 2 pm 
 
Thursday, March 23
Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory) at 2 pm
 
ISC Board Exam 2023: Guidelines to remember 
 
Carry your hall ticket and school/college ID card to ensure smooth entry
 
Candidates must follow all Covid-19 guidelines
 
Candidates must bring their pen, scale, and other stationery items and avoid sharing them. 
 
Mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets aren't allowed inside the exam hall.
 
Read all the questions carefully and do not waste time writing down information that is not asked.
