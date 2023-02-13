ISC Board Exam 2023: Class 12 Board Exam begins today, check full schedule, CISCE exam guidelines

File Photo

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination is all set to conduct the ISC Board Exam 2023 from today - February 13, 2023. The exams will conclude for the Class 12 Board Exam on March 31, 2023. The students will appear for English paper 1 followed by English Paper 2 Literature to start with and will end with Environmental Science on March 31, 2023.

The timings for all the exams are different, however, the ISC Board Exam 2023 will be held for three hours.

ISC Board Exam 2023 Dates

Monday, February 13

English - Paper 1 (English Language) at 2 pm

Tuesday, February 14

English - Paper 2 (Literature in English) at 2 pm

Thursday, February 16

Commerce at 2 pm

Friday, February 17

Geography at 2 pm

Electricity and Electronics at 2 pm

Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing at 2 pm

Geometrical & Building Drawing at 2 pm

Monday, February 20

Mathematics at 2 pm

Tuesday, February 21

Mass Media & Communication at 2 pm

Fashion Designing - Paper 1 at 2 pm

Friday, February 24

Economics at 2 pm

Saturday, February 25

Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life) at 9 am

Monday, February 27

Chemistry - Paper 1 (Theory) at 2 pm

Wednesday, March 1

Business Studies at 2 pm

Friday, March 3

Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical languages at 2 pm

Saturday, March 4

Art Paper 2 (Drawing or Painting from Nature) at 9 am

Monday, March 6

Physics - Paper 1 (Theory) at 2 pm

Friday, March 10

History at 2 pm

Saturday, March 11

Art Paper 5 (Crafts A) at 9 am

Monday, March 13

Accounts at 2 pm

Tuesday, March 14

Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting from a Living Person) at 9 am

Wednesday, March 15

Political Science Biotechnology - Paper 1 (Theory) at 2 pm

Friday, March 17

Biology – Paper 1 (Theory) at 2 pm

Saturday, March 18

Legal Studies at 2 pm

Monday, March 20

Computer Science - Paper 1 (Theory) at 2 pm

Tuesday, March 21

Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour) at 9 am

Tuesday, March 21

Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory) Indian Music - Carnatic - Paper 1 (Theory) Western Music - Paper 1 (Theory) at 2 pm

Thursday, March 23

Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory) at 2 pm

ISC Board Exam 2023: Guidelines to remember

Carry your hall ticket and school/college ID card to ensure smooth entry

Candidates must follow all Covid-19 guidelines

Candidates must bring their pen, scale, and other stationery items and avoid sharing them.

Mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets aren't allowed inside the exam hall.

Read all the questions carefully and do not waste time writing down information that is not asked.