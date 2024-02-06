WPL 2024: Ex-Australia batter appointed as Gujarat Giants coach, to replace Rachael Haynes

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants have named Ex-Australian batter as their head coach, replacing Rachael Haynes. The Giants failed to qualify for the playoffs last year.

In a significant development ahead of the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL), Michael Klinger has assumed the role of head coach for the Gujarat Giants, succeeding Rachael Haynes.

JUST IN Michael Klinger who has been assistant coach of Delhi Capitals and Sydney Thunder in the past will be coaching Gujarat Giants in the second season of WPL#WPL #WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/h5n04UZbfj Womens CricZone @WomensCricZoneFebruary 6, 2024

Klinger, previously associated with the Sydney Thunder, where his coaching prowess propelled the team into the playoffs during the 2023 WPL, expressed enthusiasm about his new role. Joining forces with mentor Mithali Raj and bowling coach Nooshin Al Khadeer, Klinger is poised to contribute his expertise to the Giants' coaching staff.

'I am thrilled about this opportunity and am looking forward to collaborating with Mithali, a true icon in Indian cricket. The Gujarat Giants have the potential to achieve something remarkable in Season two of the Women’s Premier League. I aspire to lead the team to ultimate glory,' remarked Klinger.

Mithali Raj, anticipating a fruitful collaboration with Klinger, expressed confidence in the coach's ability to bring out the best in the players. She highlighted Klinger's well-known batting expertise, particularly benefiting the younger members of the team.

Klinger, a seasoned T20 campaigner with 206 matches between 2006 and 2019, boasts an impressive record of 5960 runs at an average of 34.45 and a strike rate of 123.08, including 8 centuries and 33 fifties. Having played 3 T20Is for Australia, Klinger brings a wealth of experience to his coaching role.

The Gujarat Giants, aiming for a turnaround after finishing at the bottom in the previous season with only 2 wins out of 8 matches, will kick off their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday, February 25, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. The team is optimistic about achieving success under Klinger's guidance.