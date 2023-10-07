World Cup 2023: South Africa delivers a record-breaking performance, overpowering Sri Lanka by 102 runs

Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa posted highest World Cup total of 428 runs after Aiden Makram's fastest tournament hundred against Sri Lanka

South Africa has picked up right where they left off after their triumphant ODI series against Australia, launching their 2023 World Cup campaign in New Delhi with an awe-inspiring display of batting prowess that has sent a clear message to their competitors. In a remarkable showdown on Saturday, South Africa rewrote the record books by amassing an impressive total of 428 runs on the board, securing a resounding victory over the former champions, Sri Lanka, by a commanding margin of 102 runs

Although Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka, captain Dasun Shanaka, and Kasun Rajitha exhibited commendable performances with the bat, attempting to salvage their Net Run Rate after the breathtaking assault from Kusal Mendis, they never truly posed a threat to South Africa during the chase. The Proteas rode on the heroics of three centurions to establish the highest total in World Cup history, eclipsing Australia's 417-run record set eight years ago. Thanks to Sri Lanka's determined batting efforts, the match also witnessed the record for the most runs scored in a World Cup match, with both teams contributing to a combined tally of 754 runs in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

This marked the second instance in four innings that South Africa has posted in excess of 400 runs and the fifth time in their last seven innings that they have breached the 300-run mark. Markram Leads the Charge on a Record-Breaking Day

South Africa was put into bat by Dasun Shanaka on a scorching afternoon in Delhi, with their captain, Temba Bavuma, falling early in just the second over. However, Quinton de Kock, in his final ODE World Cup appearance, and Rassie van der Dussen exhibited a remarkable display of batting prowess, forging a spectacular 204-run partnership for the second wicket. Both batsmen achieved centuries, leaving Sri Lanka's depleted bowling attack powerless to stem the tide. Quinton de Kock notched up a century in 84 balls, while Rassie van der Dussen's century came off 110 balls

Aiden Markram took the charge to the next level, with the 1201 captain scoring a breathtaking 106 off just 54 balls. Remarkably, he completed his century after coming to the crease as late as the 31st over, surpassing Kevin O'Brien's record for the fastest ODI hundred (50 balls) by reaching the milestone in just 49 balls. Markram's innings included 14 boundaries and 3 sixes, and he found valuable support from Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, who wreaked havoc on the bowling attack in the death overs.

Sri Lanka's bowling unit appeared vulnerable, especially in the absence of Mahesh Theekshana due to injury. The team also missed the services of Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga. Consequently, bowlers like Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madhushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dunith Wellalage struggled to contain the South African batters, who accumulated 45 boundaries and 14 sixes on a favorable batting pitch in the capital city.