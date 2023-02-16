Women's T20 World Cup: Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian to complete 100 T20I wickets

Image Source: ICC

Deepti Sharma has made history by becoming the first Indian bowler to reach the milestone of 100 wickets in T20Is. On Wednesday, February 15, the 25-year-old achieved this remarkable feat during the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match against West Indies Women.

Deepti was the standout performer among the Indian bowlers, finishing with impressive figures of 3/15 in her four overs as India Women successfully restricted the West Indies Women to 118/6 in 20 overs.

So far, the all-rounder has taken 100 wickets in 89 T20Is, surpassing Poonam Yadav's 98 wickets in 72 games. Anisa Mohammed of WI-W is at the top of the charts with an impressive 125 dismissals in 117 T20Is.

Interestingly, no Indian male player has yet entered the exclusive 100-wicket club in T20 Internationals. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal currently leads the pack with an impressive 91 wickets in 75 matches. This is a remarkable feat, considering the competitive nature of the format and the sheer number of talented bowlers in the Indian team.

Deepti recently shone as the highest wicket-taker with nine scalps in five games in the recently concluded T20I series between South Africa Women (SA-W) and West Indies Women (WI-W). She will be a key factor in India Women's quest to win their first-ever Women's T20 World Cup trophy.

Deepti Sharma was recently acquired by UP Warriorz for a whopping Rs 2.6 crore ahead of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) season. The Agra-born cricketer is expected to take the helm of the franchise in the WPL 2023.

