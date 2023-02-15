Search icon
Women’s T20 World Cup: Richa Gosh’s quick 44 take India to victory against West Indies

India defeated West Indies by six wickets in their second group stage match of women's T20 World Cup on wednesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 12:03 AM IST

Source: Twitter

India defeated West Indies by six wickets in their second group stage match of women's T20 World Cup on wednesday. Batting first, West Indies put on a total of 118/6 in 20 overs. India on the other hand showed a decent bowling performance with Deepti Sharma being highest wicket taker for India. Stafanie Taylor tried to hold one end but failed as Deepti Sharma sent her to pavilion on the score of 42.  

In the second Inning India lost some early wickets but Richa Gosh and Indian women captain Harmanpreet Kaur powered India with the partnership of 72 runs. Richa showed some trademark display of boundaries while scoring 44 of 32 balls and hitting the winning run. Harmanpreet on the other hand displayed persistent class and patience while scoring 33. Shefali verma also contributed with 28 of 23 balls. Deepti Sharma was announced as the player of the match for taking 4 wickets and conceding only 15 in 4 overs. 

After winning the match Indian southpaw Smriti Mandhana took to twitter and pinned a note,“Let's keep marching forward, Go team #T20worlcup”
 


India continued their winning spree after defeating their arch-rival Pakistan by seven wickets in their first group stage match on 12th Feb. India women Will now take on england women on 20 february.  

 

