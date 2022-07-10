Search icon
Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios to win 21st Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic inched closer to Rafael Nadal's 22 Grand Slam titles by beating Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 to pick up his 21st Grand Slam title .

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 10:03 PM IST

Novak Djokovic inched closer to Rafael Nadal's 22 Grand Slam titles by beating Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 to pick up his 21st Grand Slam title. Having reached his first-ever career Grand Slam final, Kyrgios made life difficult for the Serbian world number 3, however, he was the last man standing after a gruelling summit clash on Sunday. 

More to follow....

 

 

 

