Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios to win 21st Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic records 21st career Grand Slam after winning Wimbledon 2022 final

Novak Djokovic inched closer to Rafael Nadal's 22 Grand Slam titles by beating Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 to pick up his 21st Grand Slam title. Having reached his first-ever career Grand Slam final, Kyrgios made life difficult for the Serbian world number 3, however, he was the last man standing after a gruelling summit clash on Sunday.

More to follow....