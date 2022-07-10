'Missed century by 89 runs': Virat Kohli trolled once again after another low score

Virat Kohli slammed again by fans after scoring 11 runs in third T20I vs England

Virat Kohli's form has all of the Indian fans worries, even though there were a few glimpses of peak Kohli en route to his 11-run inning versus England in the third T20I at Nottingham. The 33-year-began well hitting two big shorts which showed his immense quality before falling prey to David Willey.

Chasing a huge 216-run target team India tried to take an aggressive approach with Kohli attacking the English bowlers straightaway without taking some time to settle in the middle.

He started looking for big shots and in his attempt to find a boundary down the offside, Kohli handed his catch to Jason Roy, which ended his brief stay on the pitch.

Fans meanwhile admitted that they're 'depressed' after watching back-to-back low scores from the Delhi-born batsman who could only score 1 run on Saturday in the second T20I, in his attempts to look for big hits.

Here's what netizens said:

these shots of Virat Kohli just reminded me of his peak. pic.twitter.com/AEZEelT3YZ July 10, 2022

Well today Virat's intent was to do just mindless hitting nothing else @imVkohli #ENGvsIND — Gaurav Kumar (@gauravkumar_12) July 10, 2022

Finally guys 1 aur 1 = 11 hota h#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/oCedS9wAM1 — (@0_Dulari) July 10, 2022

Virat kohli is making me depressed and I am not even hardcore kohli fan . — Ayush (@ayushpa1703) July 10, 2022

Bro @imVkohli today you played brilliantly and just missed century by 89 runs only. Terrific performance! #INDvsEND — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 10, 2022

More to follow...