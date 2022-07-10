IND vs ENG: Abusing video authentic? Is everything alright in India camp?

IND vs ENG: Viral video of Indian players abusing each other worries fans

Team India defeated England by 49 runs in Edgbaston on Saturday to clinch the T20I series and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. There were plenty of moments from the match which left fans overjoyed however there was a small matter of concern as well.

A viral video of Indian players abusing each other on stump mics has since gone viral on the internet. In the video, during the interval between the fourth and fifth over, one of the players can be heard abusing his teammate on the stump mic.

While the video doesn't show the face of the player, fans have suspected that it could be Hardik Pandya who abused Rohit Sharma, as the viral clip shows the player screaming at his teammate regarding the field placement.

Watch:

Just because you are a better captain than rohit and you don't eat 1000 vadapavs in a day...You can't abuse his innocent mom on national television #HardikAbusedRohitpic.twitter.com/HWnRVhtcG3 — Cheeku. (@primeKohli) July 10, 2022

While there have been doubts over the authenticity of the video, by the looks of it, Hardik wasn't happy that the individual wasn't paying heed to what the all-rounder was saying.

Earlier during IPL 2022, Pandya had been spotted abusing Mohammed Shami, which angered the fans on Twitter, and thus netizens were pretty convinced that it was the Indian all-rounder who can be heard abusing his own teammate.

Here's how fans reacted:

This incident of hardik pandya openly questioning & abusing Rohit Sharma shows that Even players don't rate the new captain #HardikAbusedRohit — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) July 10, 2022

Teammates on Virat Kohli - " He is better than Sachin"



Teammates on Rohit Sharma - "Maa ch*dwane gaya vo"



Perfect example that respect is earned and not demanded. No matter how good PR you hire and get pampered by BCCI and Mumbai Cricketers.#HardikAbusedRohit — Viru Sharma (@183_Mirpur) July 10, 2022

This hardik pandya against Rohit Sharma incident is a a true example of "Respect is deserved, not demanded"#HardikAbusedRohitpic.twitter.com/5ZpDpccZA2 — akshat (@ReignOfVirat) July 10, 2022

Though Rohit taking credit with zero contribution chicken dinner with zero kills. Hardik shouldn't abuse Rohit like that he is our indian captain. After 7 years of permenent begging he got captaincy. He should respect him for his begging skills #HardikAbusedRohit — (@alonesubash98) July 10, 2022

Meanwhile talking about the match, Team India gave an impressive performance in all departments.

Ravindra Jadeja scored a brisk 46-run knock, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up three wickets, alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal both of whom chipped in with two scalps each.