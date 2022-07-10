Search icon
IND vs ENG: Abusing video authentic? Is everything alright in India camp?

During the second T20I vs England, Indian players were caught abusing each other on stump mic, which raised concerns of unrest among fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 09:01 PM IST

Team India defeated England by 49 runs in Edgbaston on Saturday to clinch the T20I series and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. There were plenty of moments from the match which left fans overjoyed however there was a small matter of concern as well. 

A viral video of Indian players abusing each other on stump mics has since gone viral on the internet. In the video, during the interval between the fourth and fifth over, one of the players can be heard abusing his teammate on the stump mic. 

While the video doesn't show the face of the player, fans have suspected that it could be Hardik Pandya who abused Rohit Sharma, as the viral clip shows the player screaming at his teammate regarding the field placement. 

Watch:

While there have been doubts over the authenticity of the video, by the looks of it, Hardik wasn't happy that the individual wasn't paying heed to what the all-rounder was saying. 

Earlier during IPL 2022, Pandya had been spotted abusing Mohammed Shami, which angered the fans on Twitter, and thus netizens were pretty convinced that it was the Indian all-rounder who can be heard abusing his own teammate. 

Here's how fans reacted: 

Meanwhile talking about the match, Team India gave an impressive performance in all departments.

Ravindra Jadeja scored a brisk 46-run knock, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up three wickets, alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal both of whom chipped in with two scalps each. 

