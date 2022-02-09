IND vs WI: When compared with Michael Bevan, Suryakumar Yadav's epic 'let me be me' response to journalist storms intern

On the eve of the 2nd ODI clash between India and West Indies, Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav, who was attending a presser was compared to Australian great Michael Bevan. However, what grabbed the attention of all was the epic response he gave the journalist for the comparison.

Fondly called as SKY, the batsman in the first ODI, he had scored an unbeaten 36-ball 34 and stitched an unbeaten 62-run fifth-wicket stand alongside Deepak Hooda. This ability to finish games, which he has done a couple of times now for India led to many comparing him to Michael Bevan.

However, the 31-year-old hilariously replied saying, "Let me be Suryakumar Yadav right now. I have hardly played 5 to 7 matches for India.

"But I keep on trying. Whichever position I bat at, I'll try to win games for my team. I'll try to do the same thing – express myself and be fearless as I'm always," he continued.

The middle-order batter had made his international debut in March 2021 at home, in the T20I series against England. He has played only 16 matches across formats for India.

In 5 ODI games, he scored 197 runs at 65.67 with one half-century, while in 11 T20Is, he amassed 244 runs at a strike rate of 155.51 with three half-centuries. SKY also admitted that he is flexible enough to bat at any position.

"I am really flexible, wherever the team management wants me to bat, I am really flexible to bat at any position. Yes, I have batted at No.3, 4, and 5, really happy with the way things are going right now," said Suryakumar Yadav while replying to an ANI query.

As far as the second ODI is concerned, it will be played on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India will head into the contest on the back of a six-wicket win which gave them a 1-0 series lead. A win in the second game will see them win the three-match ODI series.