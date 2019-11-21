Headlines

'We will only agree to play if...': Virat Kohli on pink-ball Test in Australia

Virat Kohli reveals under what condition Team India will agree to play pink-ball Test in Australia

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2019, 05:06 PM IST

India is gearing up to take on Bangladesh to make their pink ball debut at Eden Gardens on November 22.

Last year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to take part in the Adelaide Test under lights when Cricket Australia (CA) coined the idea of playing a day-night Test.

"Whenever it is held, there should be a practice game before," Virat Kohli said during the pre-match press conference ahead of India's historic Test.

Sharing his thoughts on their 2018-19 tour of Australia, the Indian skipper explained that the move from the CA was very sudden and BCCI's decision was correct at that moment.

"Obviously, we wanted to get a feel of pink-ball cricket. Eventually, it had to happen. But you can't just bring those things up before a big tour and suddenly in the schedule, there is a pink ball Test, when we have not even practiced with pink ball. We have not played any first-class game with the pink ball," the skipper said.

On Friday, India will become the 9th Test-side ever to take part in a five-day match with Bangladesh also making their debut in day-night Test too.

"You can't just go in two days before and say you're playing a pink-ball Test in a week's time. We didn't really think it was logical from that point of view. It needed a bit of preparation. Once you get used to playing it there's no problem playing at all. You can plan in advance. We just thought it was spontaneous," Kohli added.

India defeated Bangladesh comfortably by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test over in Indore and will be looking to secure the second match too and complete a series clean up.

