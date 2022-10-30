'We were not good enough': Rohit Sharma after India lose last-over thriller to South Africa

After the game, Rohit Sharma admitted that his side had put in a poor performance on the field.

India were defeated by South Africa by 5 wickets in a Group 2 match of the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday in Perth. This is India's first loss of the tournament, following victories over Pakistan and the Netherlands.

The loss was preceded by some outstanding bowling by South African pacers, who reduced India to 49/5 at one stage. Suryakumar Yadav's 68 helped India reach 133/9 and gave the bowlers a chance.

Arshdeep Singh's double strikes gave India the perfect start, and things could have been much better if the Men in Blue had capitalized on their opportunities and fielded better. Aiden Markram was handed two reprieves as Virat Kohli dropped a sitter in the deep and captain Rohit Sharma missed a simple run out.

Several other occasions, the Indian fielders were caught off guard in the deep as Markram and David Miller stole doubles.

After the game, Rohit Sharma admitted that his side had put in a poor performance on the field.

"But we were not good enough on the field. We have played in such conditions so conditions are not an excuse. We want to be consistent in that department. We could not hold on to our chances, we misses a few run-outs including myself," Rohit said.

He also explained why he chose Ashwin to bowl the 18th over of the game.

" I have seen what happened at the last with the spinners. So I wanted to finish with Ashwin before the last over. I wanted to see that the seamers bowl the right overs. Given the new batter came in, it was the perfect time for Ashwin to bowl," Rohit explained.

South Africa now leads Group 2 with five points. India and Bangladesh are placed second and third respectively, with just net run-rate separating them.

