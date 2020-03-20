'We'll see what happens then': Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju gives final verdict on IPL 2020 future

After the kick-off of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has now given an update about the tournament's possible future.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (March 13) decided to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020.

Rijiju has now confirmed that a final call will be made after the 15th next month after a detailed analysis of the entire situation of the nation.

“IPL is already suspended, we will see what happens after 15th. BCCI may not be under us but this is not about sport but about the safety of citizens. After April 15 the government will come up with new advisory and guidelines according to the situation," Rijiju said.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

"BCCI is a body that looks after cricket which is not an Olympic sport. But here it is not the question of the sporting event alone but a question of the safety of the citizens. In an event, there will be thousands of spectators. So, it is not just for the sports bodies or sportspersons it is for every citizen of the country,” he added.

Last week, BCCI's headquarters in Mumbai was forced into a complete shutdown due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement, the BCCI said that it "will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard".

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. With over 200 cases in India only, many sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed.

All major football competitions like La Liga, Premier League, Champions League, Ligue 1, and Serie A have been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.