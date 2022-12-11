Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'We've survived without India now for good number of years': PCB chief Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja said that he wants both the arch-rivals to engage in a bilateral contest but pulling Asia Cup out of Pakistan is ‘unacceptable.’

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 06:23 PM IST

'We've survived without India now for good number of years': PCB chief Ramiz Raja
PCB chief Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has launched another volley at the BCCI while reiterating that Pakistan may boycott the ODI World Cup, which will take place in India next year, if Pakistan is denied the chance to host the Asia Cup in 2023. Ramiz did, however, make it clear that he would want to see both nations host one another once again.

After BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced that Team India wouldn't be visiting Pakistan and demanded a change in venue to a neutral host, tension between the two cricket boards erupted in October. In response, PCB threatened to skip the ODI World Cup, which would take place one month after the Asia Cup the following year.

"We don't want to really go there but it's just that the fans want us to react," Raja told Sky Sports Cricket on Saturday. "The fans are absolutely bitter because of what India's narrative has been regarding India-Pakistan."

In a subsequent conversation with former England cricketer Michael Atherton, Raja criticised the BCCI's attitude as "unfair" and asserted that the PCB would oppose a change in the Asia Cup's venue.

The former cricketer then said he would want to see India and Pakistan revive their rivalry in cricket and host each other for bilateral series, but only on "equal terms."

"I've mentioned it before, I'm in favour of India-Pakistan matches. I adore the fans, and they support us as well; Pakistan has established a name for itself in international cricket, and our players have developed a fan base in India. They are interested in our progress since Pakistan is the second-most watched team in India, behind India," Ramiz said.

"We've survived without India now for a good number of years. Pakistan have looked at the scales of economy in-house and somehow have survived extremely well," PCB chief added.

READ| IND vs BAN: BCCI announces Shami's replacement, names revised India team for Test series vs Bangladesh

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Robert Master, Shanthi, ADK, Dhanalakshmi, contestants from Kamal Haasan's show
Check out these 5 foods to eat to boost your energy during dengue
Markets across cities thronged by shoppers ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras, see PICS
Beware! There can be hidden cameras in your hotel room, check how to spot one
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled for Indian market, gets 512km range
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Include mushrooms in your diet immediately to beat diabetes: 6 benefits of mushrooms
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.