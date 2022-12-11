'We've survived without India now for good number of years': PCB chief Ramiz Raja

PCB chief Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has launched another volley at the BCCI while reiterating that Pakistan may boycott the ODI World Cup, which will take place in India next year, if Pakistan is denied the chance to host the Asia Cup in 2023. Ramiz did, however, make it clear that he would want to see both nations host one another once again.

After BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced that Team India wouldn't be visiting Pakistan and demanded a change in venue to a neutral host, tension between the two cricket boards erupted in October. In response, PCB threatened to skip the ODI World Cup, which would take place one month after the Asia Cup the following year.

"We don't want to really go there but it's just that the fans want us to react," Raja told Sky Sports Cricket on Saturday. "The fans are absolutely bitter because of what India's narrative has been regarding India-Pakistan."

In a subsequent conversation with former England cricketer Michael Atherton, Raja criticised the BCCI's attitude as "unfair" and asserted that the PCB would oppose a change in the Asia Cup's venue.

The former cricketer then said he would want to see India and Pakistan revive their rivalry in cricket and host each other for bilateral series, but only on "equal terms."

"I've mentioned it before, I'm in favour of India-Pakistan matches. I adore the fans, and they support us as well; Pakistan has established a name for itself in international cricket, and our players have developed a fan base in India. They are interested in our progress since Pakistan is the second-most watched team in India, behind India," Ramiz said.

"We've survived without India now for a good number of years. Pakistan have looked at the scales of economy in-house and somehow have survived extremely well," PCB chief added.

READ| IND vs BAN: BCCI announces Shami's replacement, names revised India team for Test series vs Bangladesh