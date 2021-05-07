Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma's latest dance video goes viral

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife and choreographer Dhanashree Verma keeps her fans entertained as she keeps posting her dance videos at regular intervals and now her latest few videos have gone viral.

After the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble, the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed indefinitely but the cricketers and now their partners are finding ways to keep their fans entertained off the field.

Dhanashree's video of dance along with a couple of friends on the hit track 'Aloo Chaat' was the first one to go viral in the last couple of months. It was her first video after exiting the Team India bubble when they were playing the England side in the T20I and ODI series.

Then, she posted a couple of videos from her quarantine days before the IPL on the 'Oye Hoye' song sung by Jassie Gill, whom she featured alongside in the official video of the song.

Now, during the IPL, she posted a video of her dance on the song of one of the sposnsors of the IPL, Dream11.

Dhanashree and Chahal tied the knot on December 22 last year after the leg-spinner returned home completing the national duties from the Australian tour.