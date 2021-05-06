Watch: Prithvi Shaw's rumoured girlfriend Prachi Singh takes internet by storm with her dance moves

Team India and Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw's rumoured girlfriend and young actor Prachi Singh has taken the internet storm after the video of her dance went viral on social media. Shaw sparked dating rumours with actress Prachi Singh before and during the 2020 season of the IPL when both of them commented and replied to each other's posts on Instagram. While Prachi even shared his pictures on her stories for special wishes.

During this year too, Prachi has posted stories on Instagram whenever Shaw played well and scored runs for the Capitals. Following his smashing form from the Vijay Hazare Trophy and scored heaps of runs for the men in blue which gave Prachi many chances this year to praise the 21-year old.

Now, after the IPL has been suspended Prachi herself has taken the fans' attention after she posted the dance video on Instagram. Prachi, who keeps posting her workout and dance videos to keep her fans entertained attempted belly dancing on the famous song 'Dilbar' from the film Satyamev Jayate.

As expected, the fans were swooning over her dance moves and the post was shared by them across social media and soon the video became viral.

Shaw was the fourth highest run-getter in the 2021 edition of the IPL before the tournament got suspended with 308 runs in eight innings with three fifty-plus scores.