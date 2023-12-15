Headlines

Karan Johar reacts to Animal's backlash, comments on gender politics in Ranbir Kapoor's film: 'You don't tell a boy...'

Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2024 season

Watch: Virat Kohli leaves for South Africa to participate in 2-match Test series, poses for selfie with fan

Naga Chaitanya could experiment with grey character in Dhootha since it's OTT: 'Audience is more accepting' | Exclusive

This OTT, regional star, is Atlee's next heroine after Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, will feature alongside Varun Dhawan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karan Johar reacts to Animal's backlash, comments on gender politics in Ranbir Kapoor's film: 'You don't tell a boy...'

Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2024 season

Watch: Virat Kohli leaves for South Africa to participate in 2-match Test series, poses for selfie with fan

Health benefits of carrot juice

New year resolutions for self-improvement 

8 homemade drinks that boost iron levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Naga Chaitanya could experiment with grey character in Dhootha since it's OTT: 'Audience is more accepting' | Exclusive

This superstar wanted to be hero but became villain, took 'sanyaas' after flop films, made big sacrifice for Dilip Kumar

Karan Johar reacts to Animal's backlash, comments on gender politics in Ranbir Kapoor's film: 'You don't tell a boy...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli leaves for South Africa to participate in 2-match Test series, poses for selfie with fan

Kohli, who has been an integral part of the Indian cricket team, has been granted a well-deserved break from the limited-overs segment of the comprehensive South Africa tour.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian batting sensation Virat Kohli was captured on video as he departed from Mumbai for South Africa, causing a frenzy on social media. The footage showcased the right-handed maestro obliging a fan's request for a selfie before making his way into the airport, ready to embark on the journey to the rainbow nation.

Kohli, who has been an integral part of the Indian cricket team, has been granted a well-deserved break from the limited-overs segment of the comprehensive South Africa tour. This decision comes after his remarkable performance in the 2023 World Cup, where he showcased his exceptional skills in every match. However, the stakes are high in the upcoming two red-ball games, as they contribute to the World Test Championship (WTC) points. With India aiming for their first-ever series victory on South African soil, the selectors have assembled a formidable squad, including the return of Rohit Sharma as captain.

Watch: 

Meanwhile, the former Indian captain stands alone in the current batting line-up as the only player with an average of over 50 in Tests played in South Africa. Since his debut in the rainbow nation in 2013, Kohli has amassed an impressive 719 runs in 7 matches, boasting an average of 51.36.

One of his standout performances was a remarkable 153 at Centurion in 2018. Unfortunately, despite Kohli's brilliance, Team India suffered defeat in that match, ultimately surrendering the series. As the visitors have never managed to secure a series victory in South Africa, the team's hopes now rest heavily on Kohli's shoulders to help them break this drought.

Former South African all-rounder, Jacques Kallis, recently expressed his belief that Virat Kohli will be determined to make a significant impact with the bat in the upcoming series. Kallis, a legendary player himself, believes that India's prospects of clinching their first-ever Test series victory in South Africa will heavily depend on Kohli's performances.

Speaking to Star Sports, Kallis said: "I am sure he will want to have a big series here in South Africa. He has been in good form. I think he will play a major role in helping India. If they are to win here, he will have to have a good series."

"He's a massive player, no matter where it is. Having played here quite a bit and had a fair amount of success. He'll be able to pass that knowledge on to the other guys, especially the younger guys and give them ideas on how to manage these conditions and then what to expect," he continued.

READ| IPL 2023 rewind: Ravindra Jadeja's last-over heroics lead to MS Dhoni's 5th title win with CSK

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian who worked at cyber cafe at 12, began company at 14, became world's youngest CEO at 17 of company worth...

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok now available in India, other nations

Shloka Mehta's pink Sabyasachi saree takes fashion a notch higher, see pics

Clint Eastwood promises to watch Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda DoubleX, filmmaker reacts: ‘Feeling so surreal’

Meet Haryana woman who quit medicine to prepare for UPSC exam, got AIR 1, currently posted at...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE