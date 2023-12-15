Watch: Virat Kohli leaves for South Africa to participate in 2-match Test series, poses for selfie with fan

Kohli, who has been an integral part of the Indian cricket team, has been granted a well-deserved break from the limited-overs segment of the comprehensive South Africa tour.

Indian batting sensation Virat Kohli was captured on video as he departed from Mumbai for South Africa, causing a frenzy on social media. The footage showcased the right-handed maestro obliging a fan's request for a selfie before making his way into the airport, ready to embark on the journey to the rainbow nation.

Kohli, who has been an integral part of the Indian cricket team, has been granted a well-deserved break from the limited-overs segment of the comprehensive South Africa tour. This decision comes after his remarkable performance in the 2023 World Cup, where he showcased his exceptional skills in every match. However, the stakes are high in the upcoming two red-ball games, as they contribute to the World Test Championship (WTC) points. With India aiming for their first-ever series victory on South African soil, the selectors have assembled a formidable squad, including the return of Rohit Sharma as captain.

Meanwhile, the former Indian captain stands alone in the current batting line-up as the only player with an average of over 50 in Tests played in South Africa. Since his debut in the rainbow nation in 2013, Kohli has amassed an impressive 719 runs in 7 matches, boasting an average of 51.36.

One of his standout performances was a remarkable 153 at Centurion in 2018. Unfortunately, despite Kohli's brilliance, Team India suffered defeat in that match, ultimately surrendering the series. As the visitors have never managed to secure a series victory in South Africa, the team's hopes now rest heavily on Kohli's shoulders to help them break this drought.

Former South African all-rounder, Jacques Kallis, recently expressed his belief that Virat Kohli will be determined to make a significant impact with the bat in the upcoming series. Kallis, a legendary player himself, believes that India's prospects of clinching their first-ever Test series victory in South Africa will heavily depend on Kohli's performances.

Speaking to Star Sports, Kallis said: "I am sure he will want to have a big series here in South Africa. He has been in good form. I think he will play a major role in helping India. If they are to win here, he will have to have a good series."

"He's a massive player, no matter where it is. Having played here quite a bit and had a fair amount of success. He'll be able to pass that knowledge on to the other guys, especially the younger guys and give them ideas on how to manage these conditions and then what to expect," he continued.

