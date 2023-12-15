IPL 2023 rewind: Ravindra Jadeja's last-over heroics lead to MS Dhoni's 5th title win with CSK

IPL 2023 was a season of many firsts, culminating in a final that was nothing short of chaotic.

The auctions for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 are just around the corner. IPL 2023 was an incredibly memorable season, filled with remarkable moments that will be etched in the history of the tournament. From Rinku Singh's masterful performance to the Chennai Super Kings' epic last-ball victory, IPL 2023 provided us with countless memories to treasure. As teams now scramble to assemble their best squads and create winning combinations for the upcoming season, let us take a moment to reflect on the events that unfolded during IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 was a season of many firsts, culminating in a final that was nothing short of chaotic. Originally scheduled for May 28, the final was postponed to the reserve day due to relentless rain. However, even on May 29, the match was repeatedly interrupted, and it wasn't until the early hours of May 30 that the final reached its conclusion. In a thrilling turn of events, Ravindra Jadeja sealed the victory for the Chennai Super Kings with a six followed by a winning four at 1:35 AM. Prior to this, the Gujarat Titans had set a record-breaking total of 214/4 - the highest ever in an IPL final. Nevertheless, the Chennai Super Kings emerged as the champions, securing their fifth title and matching the Mumbai Indians' record.

During the league stages, the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, dominated the standings with an impressive 20 points. The Chennai Super Kings secured the second spot with 17 points, but they defeated the Gujarat Titans in the playoffs to secure a direct place in the final. The Mumbai Indians finished third with 16 points and overcame the fourth-placed Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. However, their journey came to an end in Qualifier 2, where they were defeated by the Gujarat Titans.

Top performers in IPL 2023

Shubman Gill's exceptional batting performance at the top of the order left the opposition bowlers astounded. He finished the IPL as the leading run-scorer, amassing an impressive total of 890 runs at an average of 59.33, earning him the coveted Orange Cap. Gill's remarkable innings of 129 against the Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 was the highest individual score by a batter in IPL playoffs. At the tender age of 23, he became the youngest player in IPL history to win both the Orange Cap and the Player of the Tournament award.

Following closely behind Gill was RCB's skipper, Faf du Plessis, who secured the second spot on the list of top scorers with 730 runs at an average of 56.15. Devon Conway claimed the third position, displaying his prowess by scoring 672 runs with an impressive average of 51.69.

In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami emerged as the leading wicket-taker, clinching the prestigious purple cap. Shami's exceptional skills enabled him to bag 28 wickets in just 17 games, boasting an impressive bowling average of 18.61. Not far behind were his teammates Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma, who both secured 27 wickets each.

IPL 2023 milestones

Virat Kohli made history in the IPL by becoming the first and only player to surpass the milestone of 7000 runs.

The IPL 2023 season also witnessed an astonishing 12 centuries being scored, setting a new record for the most number of tons in a single IPL season.

In addition, a staggering total of 1124 sixes were hit during IPL 2023, setting a new record for the most sixes in a single season.

On the other hand, Tushar Deshpande had a challenging season, conceding a total of 564 runs in IPL 2023. This unfortunate record makes him the bowler who conceded the most runs in a single IPL season.

Furthermore, IPL 2023 witnessed an impressive 153 half-centuries, setting a new record for the most half-centuries in a single IPL season.

Lastly, the legendary MS Dhoni reached a significant milestone by appearing in his 250th IPL game during the final of IPL 2023.

