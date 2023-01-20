WATCH: Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kaviya Maran gets marriage proposal from a fan during SA20 match

Image Source: Twitter/@SA20_League

Kaviya Maran, co-owner of the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, is an enthusiastic cricket fan and can often be seen in the stands cheering on her team during IPL matches. Currently, the 30-year-old is in South Africa, where she is vocally supporting Sunrisers Eastern Cape, a sister franchise of Sunrisers Hyderabad, in the inaugural season of the SA20 league.

The daughter of Sun Network owner Kalanithi Maran was in for a shock on Thursday (January 19) when, during her team's match against the Paarl Royals at Boland Park in Paarl, she was presented with a marriage proposal from a passionate South African cricket fan who had come to the stadium to watch the game.

After the conclusion of the eighth over of the Paarl Royals' innings, the camera panned to a fan who was holding a sign that read, "KAVYA MARAN, WILL YOU MARRY ME?" with a heart emoji.

The video was shared by the league's official Twitter account and has since gone viral on social media platforms.

Looks like someone needs a bit of help from @Codi_Yusuf on how to propose in the BOLAND. #Betway #SA20 | @Betway_India pic.twitter.com/ZntTIImfau — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 19, 2023

Kaviya is an active participant in Sunrisers affairs, and was recently spotted at the IPL 2023 mini auctions in Kochi on December 23, 2022. In addition to the auctions, she is a regular attendee of the team's matches, and her enthusiastic reactions on the field have earned her a great deal of attention on social media platforms in recent years.

Prior to their impressive triumph over the Paarl Royals, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape had swept the MI Cape Town in their previous two fixtures. They are comfortably perched at the second spot in the points table, behind the Pretoria Capitals, having won three of their five matches and amassing 12 points.

The Sunrisers are eager to extend their winning streak when they take on the Joburg Super Kings on Saturday, January 21st. With the stakes high, the Sunrisers will be determined to maintain their impressive form and secure another victory.

