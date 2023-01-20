Search icon
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, dream11 team for India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in Raipur

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI

Rohit Sharma led Team India as they take on Tom Latham's New Zealand in the second One Day International (ODI) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday, January 21st.

Riding on the back of Shubman Gill's remarkable double century, the Men in Blue got off to a victorious start against New Zealand by the narrowest of margins in Hyderabad. India put together a formidable total of 349 runs in 50 overs, all thanks to the stellar performance of Shubman Gill, who maintained a consistent scoring rate and achieved his first ODI double ton.

Chasing 350 none of New Zealand's top five batters could muster more than 40 runs, and it seemed, at one point, that it would be an effortless win for the hosts. However, Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner had other ideas, launching a powerful counterattack against the Indian bowlers.

Mitchell Santner's 57 runs off 45 deliveries provided a solid foundation for the New Zealand innings, but it was Michael Bracewell who truly wreaked havoc on the Indian bowling lineup. Despite being deprived of a partner at the other end, Bracewell's 140 runs off 78 deliveries kept New Zealand's hopes alive and sent the Indian bowlers into a tailspin. His masterful display of batting prowess was a sight to behold, as he toyed with the Indian bowlers and nearly took the Kiwis over the line.

Match Details

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI

Date & Time: 21 January, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs NZ 2nd ODI match

Wicket-keeper: F Allen

Batsmen: V Kohli, D Conway, S Gill

All-rounders: M Bracewell, H Pandya, D Mitchell

Bowlers: Y Chahal, M Siraj, L Ferguson, H Shipley

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI My Dream11 team

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill, Devon Conway, Hardik Pandya, Michael Bracewell, Mitchel Santner, Washington Sundar, Mohammad Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav

