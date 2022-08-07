Watch: Shreyas Iyer's massive six against Odean Smith as India sets a target of 189 in the 5th T20I

Shreyas Iyer Six

Indian team made 4 changes while coming into this match as skipper Rohit Sharma decided to take a rest from this game and handed the captaincy to Hardik Pandya for this match. Along with Hardik Pandya, the other players who made their way back into the playing XI for this game were Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan.

While many expected Sanju Samson to open the innings with Ishan Kishan in this match, fans were left surprised as they saw Shreyas Iyer walking in to open the Indian innings.

But, Shreyas Iyer made full use of this opportunity as he started to take on the bowlers from the word go and smashed the West Indian bowlers all over the park. Shreyas Iyer went on to score 64 runs in 40 deliveries in this match and his innings included 8 fours and 2 gigantic sixes.

There was one specific six which he hit off Odean Smith's delivery that never looked like going over the ropes but crossed it quite comfortably. Check out the six the the video below.

Talking about the match, The Indian team looked all set to score more than 200 runs but the run-scoring somehow slowed down in the final 5 overs and they managed to score just 47 runs in the final 5 overs and 19 of which came in the 19th over.

But 189 is still a massive target and it is up to the West Indies squad that how they go about their chase.