CWG 2022: Australia women win toss and opt to bat, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co go unchanged

India Women vs Australia Women cricket Final

The important game is all set to begin as the Indian women's cricket team is all set to face Australia in the Gold medal match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bat first, while Harmanpreet Kaur, said her team is all set for any challenge. The Women in Blue are also going unchanged into the final game.

Teams:

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown